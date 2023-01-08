iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average is $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

