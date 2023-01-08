iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

