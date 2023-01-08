JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $166.72 million and $29.57 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003662 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431416 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.06 or 0.01482022 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.03 or 0.30471758 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
