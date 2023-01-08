Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, January 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

