Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, January 9th.
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.
