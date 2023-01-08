Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,200.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.42) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JMPLY opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

