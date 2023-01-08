Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Karat Packaging from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

In other news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,367,198 shares in the company, valued at $103,140,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 65,550 shares of company stock worth $911,911 over the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $2,363,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

