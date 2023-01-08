Kaspa Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,768,673,587 coins and its circulating supply is 15,768,675,805 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,756,737,549 with 15,756,737,549.025885 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00443773 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,323,263.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

