Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.30 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Kaspa has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,772,685,806 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,756,737,549 with 15,756,737,549.025885 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00443773 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,323,263.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

