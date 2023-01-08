Kava Price Hits $0.65 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $243.66 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00069964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 372,061,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,096,854 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

