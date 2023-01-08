KickToken (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,062.95

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $749,718.25 and $145,062.95 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040463 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,441,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,441,036 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,441,071.95171711. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00613055 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $130,838.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

