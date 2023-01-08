Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $377,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

