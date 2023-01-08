Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,569 shares of company stock valued at $223,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
