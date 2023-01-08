Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

