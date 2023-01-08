Klingman & Associates LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $269.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.75 and its 200-day moving average is $282.45. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $383.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

