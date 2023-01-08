Klingman & Associates LLC Has $275,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $270.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.