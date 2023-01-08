Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

