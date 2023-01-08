Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Knowles Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.43. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Insider Activity

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Knowles by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Knowles by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

