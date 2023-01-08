Kujira (KUJI) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $49.40 million and approximately $59,622.12 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00435938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01457480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.28 or 0.30791143 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,870,324 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.4421912 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $53,533.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

