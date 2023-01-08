Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47.53 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $54,855.45 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,857,673 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.4421912 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $53,533.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

