Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stake Lifted by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

