Laqira Protocol (LQR) 1-Day Volume Tops $138,427.26

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $23.33 million and $138,427.26 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

