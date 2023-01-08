Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LII. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.23.

Shares of LII opened at $243.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $312.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

