Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 453,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 135,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 60,648 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

