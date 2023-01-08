Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. 2,423,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,816. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.