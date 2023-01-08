Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after buying an additional 345,074 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 218,941 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 404,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 194,877 shares during the period.

BATS PFFD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,777 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78.

