Liquity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,478.62 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $52.69 million and $254,478.62 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,905,903 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

