Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $181.62 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $181.62 million and $6.30 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,201,377 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

