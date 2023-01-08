Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

