Loom Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.60 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

