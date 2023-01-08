Luke Tuddenham Purchases 150,000 Shares of CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO – Get Rating) insider Luke Tuddenham acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$52,350.00 ($35,612.24).

Luke Tuddenham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Luke Tuddenham 29,162 shares of CPT Global stock.

CPT Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CPT Global Company Profile

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers transformation and modernization, program governance and assurance, quality assurance, mainframe and midrange optimization, cost reduction, capacity management, technical support, management, functional and automation testing services.

