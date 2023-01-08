LUKSO Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00049554 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $125.42 million and $935,756.73 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
