LUXO (LUXO) Price Down 0% This Week

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $34.81 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

