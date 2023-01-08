MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

TSE MAG opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$25.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

