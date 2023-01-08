Maj Invest Holding A S Buys 128,116 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,116 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 2.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 1.04% of Service Co. International worth $107,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

