Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 2,751 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 6.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.49% of Lam Research worth $360,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

