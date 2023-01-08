ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.11.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.