Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $120.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.