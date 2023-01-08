Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.90 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

