Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,483 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

