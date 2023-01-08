Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 480 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $664,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $362.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

