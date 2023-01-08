Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 922 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

