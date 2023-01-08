Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE EQR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.