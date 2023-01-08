Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,516. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

