Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $541.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

