Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.74 and its 200 day moving average is $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.42.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

