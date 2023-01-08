Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 4.7 %

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

