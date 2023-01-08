Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stake Decreased by DCM International VI Ltd.

DCM International VI Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,650,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206,146 shares during the period. Matterport comprises about 58.8% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DCM International VI Ltd. owned about 6.26% of Matterport worth $66,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matterport Stock Up 3.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

MTTR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.