Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mattioli Woods Trading Down 1.6 %
LON:MTW opened at GBX 635 ($7.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 605.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 641.69. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 840 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of £325.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7,937.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
