Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.70. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 109,480 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MZDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.