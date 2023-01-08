Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.70. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 109,480 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MZDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.