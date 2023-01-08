MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.